DC will increase the price on its one-year RPP parking permits starting June 1

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will be increasing the annual fee for one-year parking stickers starting on June 1, 2021, according to a news release from the District agency.

The annual fee for a one-year RPP sticker for the first vehicle registered at a legal mailing address will increase from $35 to $50, and additional fees will apply to other vehicles in that household, according to D.C. DMV.

The move parallels D.C.'s announcement that it will also start back enforcing all parking violations in the District on June 1. Some enforcement of parking violations and regulations had been stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new fee structure that will apply to all eligible vehicles registered at a legal mailing address beginning June 1 is as follows:

$50 for the first vehicle

$75 for the second vehicle

$100 for the third vehicle

$150 for each vehicle beyond the first three vehicles

“While the cost for many goods and services has increased significantly over the past 10 years, RPP fees have remained unchanged since 2011,” said D.C. DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. “We believe the new RPP fee structure is fair and equitable for residents who want to park one or more vehicles without restriction in the permit area of their registered address.”

The RPP allows any DC DMV-registered private vehicle, or vehicle with reciprocity, to be parked without restriction in the permit area of the vehicle’s registered address. To be eligible for an RPP, a resident’s street must be zoned for RPP, said D.C. DMV in its news release.

The increase in fees is something that D.C. DMV had in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States fully in March 2020.

The RPP fee structure was amended through Subtitle H of legislation enacted September 11, 2019, that amended D.C. Municipal Regulation Title 18 § 2415.3, according to D.C. DMV's news release.

D.C. DMV did say in its news release that an exemption exists for one resident 65 years of age or older per household. They will pay a $35 annual RPP fee for the first vehicle registered at a legal mailing address.