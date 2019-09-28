WASHINGTON — D.C. authorities confirm that a crash between a U.S. Park Police cruiser and a civilian van has left those involved with serious injuries.

The crash occurred between 8th Street and Missouri Avenue NW around 3:26 p.m. Both the adult male driving the van as well as the park police officer are being treated with serious injuries, as is the child who was in the van.

No additional information has been released at this time.

