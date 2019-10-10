WASHINGTON — The DC Council approved emergency legislation Tuesday to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Led by Council member David Grosso, 10 Council members voted to approve. Chairman Phil Mendelson and Council member Jack Evans voted "present."

The legislation goes into effect pending a signature from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A release sent by Grosso's office earlier this week said this change had been "supported by a majority of the Council" for at least five years and "has been stalled by Chairman Mendelson without any public input or hearing."

According to the New York Times, Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, North Carolina, Alaska, South Dakota, Oregon, and at least 130 cities and towns have renamed the holiday. The Alexandria City Council also voted to change the holiday name earlier this year, joining the Virginia cities of Falls Church and Charlottesville.

Columbus Day has been observed on the second Monday in October as a federal holiday since 1937.

