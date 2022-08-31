"It's like a volcano explosion" | Business owners and community leaders on H Street rally for peace after violent spike

The rally comes days after Washington Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery.

WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.

“I don’t feel safe,” said resident Diamond Hampton. “There’s crime anywhere you go but this area is at a high rate. It’s the youth that’s doing it in most cases. Maybe they (city leaders) should open a program for them in the neighborhood because there’s barely anything in the neighborhood for them to do.”

“The city has a lot of programs,” countered Robby Mason. “People just need to advantage them and actually accountability starts at home.”

Mason’s Barber Shop has been thriving on H street for over 60 years and while the neighborhood has changed drastically in the last 6 decades, the family business has maintained its motto through the ages: to keep customers safe and comfortable at all times. That’s why co-owner Robby Mason post a sign on the door that reads: ‘We’re working to build safer community weapons including concealed firearms are not welcome.’