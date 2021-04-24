DC community holds memorial and meal in honor of civil rights activist Nia Kuumba

Affectionately called "Mama Nia" by many, Kuumba was a native Washingtonian and community activist.

WASHINGTON — Community members Saturday held a memorial and feast in honor of Nia Kuumba, a D.C. activist that recently passed away.

Her family and friends of Kuumba's held a grand celebration both in-person and live-streamed, to remember her many contributions to helping D.C. residents.

Kuumba died at the age of 92 on April 5, 2020, according to her obituary.

Affectionately called "Mama Nia" by many, Kuumba was a native Washingtonian and community activist who dedicated her life to the uplifting and advancement of Washingtonians.

The 1968 riots in the District propelled her into a life of activism, making it her life's mission to help those around her.

Over the years she received dozens of accolades from local and national leaders.