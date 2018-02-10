WASHINGTON -- D.C. Councilmember Vincent Gray will be heading to the doctor to check out his sore back after he says a bouncer shoved him to the ground outside D.C. Eagle, D.C.’s largest and oldest gay bar on Benning Road, NE. D.C. Eagle was participating in the District’s Art All Night event Saturday.

Gray arrived around 9:30 p.m. to attend, but his City Council ID was not accepted at the door.

That’s when Gray said he asked to see the owner. The bouncer said he had to leave. Gray responded by saying, “If you are going to put me out, then let’s call the police.”

That’s when he said the bouncer “rushed toward him” and shoved him outside the club. Gray said he fell flat on his back on the concrete walk outside. It was all captured on surveillance camera, but the video is with police and lawyers.

“There are a lot of angles and a lot of different stories,” said D.C. Eagle General Manager Ryan Oberlin. “We’re trying to nail that down. Our website outlines what type of ID’s are accepted, and it requires the date of birth be on it.”

“I mean, come on!” said Gray. “I’m not under 21 OK!”

“For us, it’s a retraining moment and I'd love to work with Gray to figure that out,” said Oberlin. D.C. Eagle managers said the bouncer has only been in the region for four months and was not familiar with the councilmember.

The club released a statement Monday night:

“The DC Eagle strives to keep our community, patrons, and children safe and has been a responsible and involved member of each of the communities we have resided in throughout the District. Ward 7 is our fourth home, and as the oldest and largest gay bar in the District, we take our responsibility to the community very serious. We work very closely and have a strong relationship with our local police precinct, attend our monthly Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) and Police Service Area meetings. At those meetings and in conversations with community leaders, our neighbors demand that we work hard to be a good neighbor and protect children. DC’s Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration regulations stipulate that their investigators may check the identification of any patron on our premises and anyone found to have a valid ID would put our license at risk. Additionally, in an agreement with our ANC, we check the ID of 100% of people being served in our building. For an event like the one on Saturday, and any other high-volume event, that is done at the door.

We deeply regret that this situation escalated in the manner that it did, and we appreciate and recognize the longstanding support and commitment Council member Vincent Gray has had for the LGBT community and the District as a whole. For this altercation to have occurred, we do apologize. The member of our security staff at the door that evening has only lived in the area for 4 months and not familiar with Council member Gray’s service to the District. We will retrain all our staff to ensure that a focus on customer service and de-escalation is adhered to. At this time, we are conducting an internal review and are cooperating with the relevant District agencies and offices."

