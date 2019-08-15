WASHINGTON — Father Urbano Vazquez, a Catholic priest at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Northwest, D.C., was found guilty Thursday of three counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of misdemeanor child abuse, Vazquez’s lawyer Robert Bonsib confirmed to WUSA9.

Jury selection began August 5, and the trial wrapped up Thursday in D.C. Superior Court.

Vazquez was found guilty of inappropriately touching two underage girls inside the church between 2015 and 2017.

RELATED: Archdiocese: Indiana school with gay teacher can't use Catholic name

RELATED: Ex-cardinal's letters show signs of grooming victims for abuse, experts say

The Archdiocese of Washington suspended Vazquez when they became aware of the allegations on Oct. 26, and he was put on Administrative Leave on Oct. 31.

"Father Ubano is disappointed at the verdict but [has] deeply appreciated the many members of Sacred Heart Church who attended the trial every day and supported him," Bonsib said. "They are the ones who know him best."

Bonsib said an appeal will be noted after the Nov. 22 sentencing hearing.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.