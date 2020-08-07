See which businesses in the D.C. metro received Paycheck Protection Program loans

All told, businesses in the D.C. metropolitan area received anywhere from $6.5-$15.5 billion in PPP loans of $150,000 or more.

WASHINGTON — Businesses in the D.C. metro area have received $6.5-$15.5 billion in loans through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program – accounting for as much as 32-75% of all loans distributed in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

Those numbers are part of a release of data this week by the Small Business Administration, in coordination with the U.S. Treasury, of PPP loans of at least $150,000. The data represent about 15% of all loans distributed through the program.

A WUSA9 analysis of ZIP code information included in the data set shows Fairfax County, Alexandria, Rockville and D.C.’s Ward 2 in particular benefited heavily from the program.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the nature of the D.C. metro area, the industry that got the largest single chunk of the pie was professional, scientific and technical services, which received $2-$4.8 billion in loans, or about 30% of the total amount in the D.C. metro.

Professional, scientific and technical services is a designation used in federal data collection that includes the following types of business:

Lawyers offices

Tax preparation, payroll and accounting services

Building inspectors

Interior design services

Human resources consulting

Research in nanotechnology and biotechnology

Advertising, public relations and media buying

Marketing research and public opinion polling

Photography studios and commercial photography

Veterinary services

The data shows construction-related industries have received at least $750 million to $1.8 billion from the program, health care from $660 million to $1.5 billion, and hotels and food service from $430 million to $1 billion. Retail in the D.C. metro area has received $330 million to $800 million.

Those numbers may only represent a fraction of what industries like retail and food services received, however, as many smaller businesses likely received loans of less than the $150,000 cutoff for this release.

Use the tool below to search for businesses in the D.C. metro area that received a PPP loan of $150,000 or more: