WASHINGTON -- What's the best paying out of the District of Columbia's more than 38,000 public jobs?

If you guessed the mayor, you'd be wrong -- by about 20 spots and $100,000.

Ronald Mason Jr., president of the University of the District of Columbia, ranks #1 at $322,354 a year, according to the latest release of public employee data by the D.C. Department of Human Resources.

D.C.'s Top Public Earners

Ronald Mason, president of the University of the D.C. - $322,354

Rashad Young, city administrator - $307,000

Roger Mitchell, chief medical examiner - $281,989

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools - $280,000

Peter Newsham, chief of MPD - $273,156

Mayor Muriel Bowser actually ranks as the 21st-highest paid public employee with an annual salary of $220,000.

The largest city agency is D.C. Public Schools, which employs more than 9,600 people – more than twice as much as the Metropolitan Police Department and almost five times as many as D.C. Fire & EMS.

The Department of Human Resources publishes the salaries of all public employees on a quarterly basis as a PDF on its website. To make that information more accessible, we've turned it into a searchable database.

Use the database below to search for salary information by agency, position and employee name. Listed salaries do not include overtime or performance bonuses.

Jordan Fischer is an investigative data reporter for WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.