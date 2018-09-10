PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- A dangerous fugitive has been arrested in Prince George's County after driving a stolen vehicle through multiple jurisdictions on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Fairfax County Police said Alton Thodos was driving through Fairfax, Virginia earlier on Tuesday. He was considered to be wanted and dangerous.

Our WUSA9 helicopter, SKY9, captured the moment several police vehicles from different jurisdictions gathered in the 6200 block of Marlboro Pike in Prince George's County to arrest the suspect.

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Thodos has been arrested.

More information is expected to be released from the Prince George's County Police Department.

