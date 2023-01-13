Police ask for help finding 'critical' missing man in DC

The man was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Friday.

Dakota Jones, 37, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

Police have labeled the case as a "critical" missing person.

Police described Jones as being Black, 6 feet 2 inches, 300 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon polo shirt, blue jeans and grey loafers.

Anyone who sees Jones or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or the police Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.

No other information on this case has been released.

