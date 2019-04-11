WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Northeast.

Kaniah Moore was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast on Friday.

Moore is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-1, weighs 170 lbs, has brown eyes and burgundy and black braids. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue blouse and silver sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Swain to call 202-727-9099.

RELATED: Critical Missing: 12-year-old boy last seen on Saturday in Southeast

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Southeast

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.