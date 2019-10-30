WASHINGTON — D.C. police are requesting the public's assistance in searching for a missing teenage girl.

Jessica Elizabeth Rosales was last spotted in the 600 block of Edgewood Street in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Police have described Rosales as a Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, 5’3”, weighing 153 pounds. She has long brown, wavy hair, and brown eyes.

Rosales was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, black pants, and black and white checkered "Vans" brand sneakers.

