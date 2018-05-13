D.C. Police Department needs your help locating a missing boy.

Police say 16-year-old Quintin Curtis was last seen in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast, on Wednesday May 9, 2018.

Quintin Curtis is a black male, with a medium complexion, 5’10” in height,110 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Quintin was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Quintin Curtis' whereabouts should contact D.C. Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

