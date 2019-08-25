WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest.

Dajana Danell Houston was last seen in the 600 block of Park Road, Northwest on Aug. 18. She was reported missing on Saturday, a missing persons report said.

Houston is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-4, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police don't know what she might be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Houston to (202) 727-9099.

