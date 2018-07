NEWINGTON, Va. (WUSA9) A woman has died after an early morning accident on I-95 in Fairfax County, Va.

Police said the accident happened around 1:16 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Springfield Interchange.

The driver of a sedan hit the back of the victim’s SUV causing it to overturn.

The victim died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

