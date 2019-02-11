HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A two-vehicle crash in Maryland killed three people and injured another, Maryland State Police said.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to the report of a traffic crash on Greencastle Pike. Responding troopers and emergency medical personnel found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A Mitsubishi was overturned and the occupants extricated.

The deceased victims are identified as Charles Canfield, 73, Carmen Canfield, 72, and Vonda Jamison, 82, all from Sharpsburg, Md. They were traveling together in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Charles Canfield.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by EMS.

The injured victim was identified as Robert Wilt, 78, of Hagerstown, Md., police said. He was the driver and only occupant of a 2015 Kia Rio. Wilt was injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the Mitsubishi, driven by Canfield, was southbound on Greencastle Pike and the Kia driven by Robert Wilt was northbound. Police said Canfield attempted to make a U-turn in the travel portion of the road. The Kia struck the left side of the turning Mitsubishi, making it overturn. The Kia then traveled off the road onto the grassy area on the right side.

This investigation is ongoing.

