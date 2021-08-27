COVID vaccination site opens at Dulles for arriving Afghans

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed that the site has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. government has opened a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles International Airport, where thousands fleeing the Taliban are now arriving daily.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday confirmed that the site has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees. It was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A second mass vaccination site is expected to open in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

READ NEXT: