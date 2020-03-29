ARLINGTON, Va. — The first two coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Arlington County, health officials said Friday.

The patients were 72 and 60 years old, both with chronic medical conditions. According to Arlington Health District officials, the 72-year-old had been ill with COVID-19 for a few weeks, the 60-year-old diagnosed this past week. All of the close contacts of both patients have been notified, health officials said.

Arlington Health District Director Dr. Reuben Varghese said the county is continuing to work with health officials and that the health of residents is the community's top priority.



“We are saddened by the deaths of two Arlington County residents related to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their loved ones," Varghese said. "These deaths, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in the region, are a reminder that we all must be vigilant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,"

Varghese urged everyone to continue to do all they can to prevent germ spread -- practicing social distance, washing their hands, and covering their coughs and sneezes.

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

COVID-19 cases in Virginia saw an increase on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to more than 800 cases.

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday that 604 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Sunday morning, the number grew to 890. Gov. Ralph Northam stated that of those cases, roughly 16% of them were patients in their 20s.

The death toll in the commonwealth increased from 17 to 22 overnight, but details about those deaths have not yet been released.

Health officials also announced 112 people are hospitalized with the illness in Virginia.

Officials say those numbers will continue to rise as more people are being tested.

