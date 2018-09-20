WASHINGTON, DC - Fall officially starts Saturday but when is it going to actually feel like sweater weather?

The answer : possibly by the end of the month. We are tracking a strong push of cooler air somewhere between September 28 and October 1st.

In the extended forecast, models have been hinting at a strong cold front sweeping across parts of the country bringing cooler air as far as the south as Texas, Louisiana and Florida. We're not talking heavy jacket type of cool, but a light sweater is definitely at play.

To track this trend we look at the 850 millibar temperatures. These are temperatures in the atmosphere that are a little higher up than the ground (surface) that help forecasters spot warmer or cooler air coming in. A millibar is a unit used to measure atmospheric pressure, 850 is a level in the atmopshere.

For DC, Maryland and Virginia, the GFS model shows cooler air arriving by Sunday September 30th. At this rate we could see highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s and that's on the conservative side.

The European Model (ECMWF) is not totally on board with this just yet. It shows a cool off, but not to the extent of the GFS.

There's still plenty of time left on the clock to fine tune this forecast, but the trend is for cooler weather in the next 10 days. In the mean time, enjoy fall starting at 9:54 PM Saturday.

