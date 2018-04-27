A group of people gathered to support embattled DC Councilman Trayon White Thursday evening, but a controversial speaker abruptly took things off course.

The event was billed as a “Unity Rally” by organizer Joshua Lopez. White’s supporters wanted to shed light on how the councilmember has helped his constituents east of the Anacostia River.

“It takes a lot for leaders, east of the river, to come to this building [the Wilson Building] and represent the people,” said White supporter Claudia Barragan.

However, roughly thirty minutes into the rally, an unplanned speaker stepped to the center and grabbed the bullhorn from Lopez.

The Washington Post identified the man as Abdul Khadir Muhammad.

Muhammad, a supporter of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, made several anti-Semitic statements.

“Where is the Fake Jews? The ADL, the JDL?,” he once yelled.

He then set his sights on DC Councilwoman Elissa Silverman.

The councilwoman released a statement condemning the anti-Semitic rhetoric of Farrakhan last week after reports surfaced that Councilman White donated $500 toward the Nation of Islam.

“Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism is well documented and he has been labeled an extremist an anti-Semite by groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center,” Silverman’s statement read.

Muhammad proclaimed that he would hold a protest against Silverman in response to her statement.

"You've got the nerve to say Farrakhan can't come back to DC?,” he said of Silverman. “What nerve, you fake Jew.”

WUSA9 reached out to both Silverman and White’s offices about the man’s comments. We have yet to receive a response from either councilmember.

Lopez eventually stopped the man from continuing with his speech at the rally. He said the man was not invited to speak.

“We all came here in the spirit of solidarity,” he said.

