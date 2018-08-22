Bristow, VA (WUSA9) —

WUSA 9 Text To Win Tickets to Van Morrison Giveaway Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Text to Win Tickets to Van Morrison Giveaway” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA9, TEGNA Co., Inc., Live Nation (“Sponsor”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 p.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, August 23, 2018 and end at 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) Thursday, August 30, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Text Message Entry: Send a text message to 65047 with "VAN” in the body of the text message. You must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter via text message. Entrants will be sent a text message confirming entry. Entrants will be charged standard messaging rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions in their wireless calling plan. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. Message and data rates may apply.

Internet Entry: Enter by visiting http://app2.sweeppea.com/VAN and filing out the required information. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be submitted by 5:00 PM (E.T.) Thursday, August 30, 2018. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection Five (5) Winners will be selected in a random drawing, from among all eligible entries, to be held on or about Thursday, August 30, 2018. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Tickets may be redeemed one (1) time. Each winner and his/her guests’ must redeem the tickets on the same day.

5. Prizes and Odds . Five (5) Winners will each receive two (2) tickets to the Van Morrison concert September 16, 2018 at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr, Bristow, VA, 20136 (AVR: $49.50 per ticket.) Tickets may be redeemed one (1) time.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner(s) will be notified on or about August 30, 2018, at the telephone number used for entry, email address or mailing address provided on Winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three (3) attempts or return of email as undeliverable may result in disqualification of Winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive his or her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. To claim the prize winner must present a valid photo identification. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to complete, sign and return the affidavit of release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Delivery of the prize will be arranged following Sponsor’s receipt of the fully executed affidavit of release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all text message entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the wireless phone from which the entry is sent and all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which the entry is sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Tickets are subject to availability, restrictions, limitations, and cancellations. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Jiffy Lube Live including closings, schedule changes, or cancellations.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The WUSA 9 Text To Win Van Morrison Tickets Sweepstakes is sponsored by WUSA9 and Live Nation. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For the name of Winners (available after August 30, 2018, or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winner /Official Rules” (as applicable), “WUSA 9 Text To Win Van Morrison Tickets Sweepstakes”, 4100 Wisconsin Avenue NW Washington, DC 20016. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Darlene Dyer at (202)-895-5933 or ddyer@wusa9.com.

© 2018 WUSA