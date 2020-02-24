The vacation stay and all flights are subject to their Terms & Conditions, rental agreements (including House Rules) and are non-assignable and non-transferable and no prize substitution, exchange or cash equivalent will be allowed except that prize provider reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion of a prize) of comparable or greater value if a vacation property is unavailable

Winner will be asked to release and indemnify Sponsor and the lodging provider from any losses or damages whether by tort or civil in nature, arising from the use of the vacation rental. Sponsor does not own or manage properties advertised on any Site. Winner’s stay in the vacation rental shall be subject to all rules applicable to renters of the vacation rental, as determined by the owner or manager of the vacation rental. Winner acknowledges that the prizes are awarded “as is” and that the Sweepstakes Entities have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any representation expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to a prize or regarding the use, value or enjoyment of the prize. The prize will be awarded if properly claimed according to the Official Rules and if there are sufficient entries.

6) General: By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator. Sweepstakes administration and winner selection will be supervised by the Administrator, an independent judging organization, whose decisions are final and legally binding. No participant or potential winner shall have the right to contest any decision by Sponsor or the independent judging organization concerning any aspect of the Sweepstakes or the interpretation of the Official Rules or the determination as to the qualification of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for those who cannot access the Internet or cannot click-through for any period of time regardless of technical, hardware, software, telephone, Internet, virus contamination or network problems, and for delay, failure or malfunction for any reason including, but not limited to, lost or unavailable network connections, failed, incomplete or garbled computer or telephone transmissions, typographical or system errors, force majeure, human errors, including, but not limited to, errors by Sponsor’s representatives and/or agents who enter incorrect information into any of Sponsor’s or agent’s computer systems. Proof of entry is not proof of entry receipt. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel/terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes if in Sponsor’s sole determination it believes that the integrity of the Sweepstakes has been, or could be, compromised or that the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned or fairly, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention (hacking), fraud, technical failures, force majeure, human error or any other causes beyond Sponsor’s control. Should the Sweepstakes be cancelled, a potential winner will be chosen from all the non-suspect eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any discovered entry from the Sweepstakes if, in Sponsor’s sole judgment, entrant has not fully complied with these Official Rules. Without limitation, all of an entrant’s discovered entries will be disqualified, at the sole discretion of Sponsor, if entrant attempts (i) to enter the Sweepstakes through any means, or a greater number of times, other than as described in these Official Rules or (ii) provides information that is inaccurate or fraudulent or (iii) attempts to disrupt the Sweepstakes or circumvent the terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities and prize providers assume no liability for damage caused to entrant's or any other person's/entity's computer hardware, software or communications network, regardless of cause.

7) By entering this Sweepstakes, an entrant explicitly releases, discharges and holds harmless the Sweepstakes Entities and prize providers, their successors, estates and assigns and all their respective shareholders, directors, officers and employees, one and all, from any and all liability, actions, causes of action, damages, actual, incidental or consequential, claims and demands whatsoever in law or equity, including all “costs”, which s/he now has or may acquire, by reason of any personal injury, death, loss of or damage to property, or any reason, occurring during or arising out of his/her participation or non-participation in the Sweepstakes and the acceptance and use or misuse of a prize. By accepting a prize, a winner waives the right to (i) assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs

of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and (ii) claim any liability (including attorney's fees and costs) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize (including any travel related thereto). The right to receive a prize and the prize itself is non-assignable and non-transferable and no prize substitution, exchange or cash equivalent will be allowed except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion of prize) of comparable or greater value for any reason. A prize or prize notification that is returned as undeliverable will disqualify the winner and an alternative winner shall be selected in random drawings.

8) All federal, state and local laws, regulations and ordinances apply. Sweepstakes void where prohibited, licensed, restricted or taxed. If any provision of this Sweepstakes shall be deemed to violate any federal, State, local or agency law, regulation or ordinance, it shall be amended to conform to such law and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect. If Sponsor is required by applicable federal, State, local or agency law, regulation or ordinance, or by action of an administrative agency to cease offering the Sweepstakes in any jurisdiction, Sponsor reserve the right to (i) terminate the Sweepstakes in such jurisdiction in its entirety, and/or (ii) cancel and remove from participation in the Sweepstakes any or all entries from entrants residing in such jurisdiction, without penalty and without obligation to any Sweepstakes entrants. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

9) The Sweepstakes Entities shall not be responsible for technical, pictorial, typographical or editorial errors or omissions in any marketing materials, notices or the Official Rules.

10) All entries submitted become the property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged. Sponsor and Administrator collect personal information from you when you enter the Sweepstakes. The information collected is subject to Sponsor's, Administrator’s, and Gleam IO’s Privacy Policies, as they may apply, found by clicking on https://www.vrbo.com/legal/privacy-policy and the Administrator’s Privacy Policy by clicking on themarketingagency.com/html/privacyPolicy.html and Gleam’s by clicking on https://gleam.io/privacy.

11) As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded and all issues and questions concerning the validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively in a court of competent jurisdiction in Travis County, Texas and all entrants agree to Travis County, Texas as the venue for any legal action without regard to conflict of laws doctrine. Any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes and never shall include consequential, incidental or punitive damages, and in no event attorneys’ or experts’ fees. Some jurisdictions will not recognize the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of Texas and/or do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above may not apply to you.