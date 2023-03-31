Wrap Your Home In Love: Nominate someone to win a free furnace and AC unit

Sponsored by John C. Flood, this contest is open March 9-23.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — For more than 100 years, John C. Flood has been providing the Washington area with all of your home comfort needs. This spring, the company wants to give back to the community and invites you to nominate someone who could use a new furnace and air-conditioning system for free because their current system is non-functioning.

With support from our friends at Easterseals, we need your help to find a deserving community member to receive this gift.

To nominate someone who you feel is deserving for the chance to win a furnace and AC unit because theirs is non-functioning, fill out the form below. You have from Thursday March 9 (12:01 a.m.) until Thursday, March 23, 2023 ay 11:59 p.m. to submit a nomination.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “WUSA9 2023 Wrap Your Home in Love Spring Contest” (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) in District of Columbia, Maryland counties: Montgomery, Prince George’s. Virginia counties and cities: Fairfax County, Fauquier, Alexandria City, Arlington County, Falls Church City, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Spotsylvania, Stafford who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA9, TEGNA Inc., and John C. Flood, Inc. (“Sponsors”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) , Thursday, March 23, 2023 (the “Contest Period”).

Enter by filing out the required information above. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules.

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Person must live in The District of Columbia; Maryland counties: Montgomery, Prince George’s; or Virginia counties and cities: Fairfax County, Fauquier, Alexandria City, Arlington County, Falls Church City, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

All Submitters and Winners agree to be videotaped on-camera, appear on WUSA9’s Great Day Washington and all of John C. Flood’s promotional content.



Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . One (1) Winner will be selected from among all eligible entries by a panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor, to be held on or about Friday, March 24, 2023, to Thursday, March 30, 2023. The judges will select the entry demonstrating the greatest verified need in the judges’ sole discretion. All decisions of the judges will be final. An inspection will be completed by John C. Flood to determine the Heat & AC Unit being non-functioning on or about Friday, April 1, 2023 to Thursday, April 9, 2023.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Nomination Period: 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, to 11:59p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Selection Period: 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Notification Period: Friday, March 31, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Verification Period: Saturday, April 1, 2023, to Sunday, April 9, 2023, (confirmation of type of Heating & AC Unit and determination as a non-functioning unit)

Announcement Period: Monday, April 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to Friday, April 14th , 2023, 10:00 a.m. on WUSA9’s Great Day Washington Show

Interview Will Be Scheduled for: Monday, April 17, 2023 to Friday, April 21, 2023.

5. Prizes and Value(s) . One (1) new Rheem Heating and Air condition System unit from John C. Flood, Inc. The Prize includes basic installation of the new heating and cooling system and does not include any supplemental electrical work. The value of the prize is up to Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000), which will vary based on the specific heating and cooling system needed, as determined by John C. Flood, Inc. The Winner will be notified of the actual Prize value based on the heating and cooling system selected and installed. Installation must occur within thirty (30) days of winning.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner(s) will be notified on or about Friday, March 31, 2023, at the telephone number used for entry, email address or mailing address provided on Winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three (3) attempts or return of email as undeliverable may result in disqualification of Winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner may waive his or her right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by Winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. To claim the prize winner must present a valid photo identification. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to complete, sign and return the affidavit of release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Finalists must provide clear photos of their current existing HVAC system (indoor and outdoor units in order to be considered) And, be responsible for submitting all Home Owner’s Association-(HOA) Delivery of the prize will be arranged following Sponsor’s receipt of the fully executed affidavit of release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes Winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all text message entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the wireless phone from which the entry is sent and all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which the entry is sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the contest.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.