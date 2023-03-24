Middle school teachers, submit your classroom for the #EnvironmentMatters Eco Challenge Contest

WUSA9 is searching for three middle school classrooms to show how they are doing their part to create a greener future! Educational resources will be offered.

WASHINGTON — At WUSA9, we believe our environment matters and we've taken steps to identify our own environmental goals as a company, including lowering our carbon footprint.

But it's also up to us to make sure that we pass this same knowledge to future generations. That is why we have created the "#EnvironmentMatters Eco Challenge." WUSA9 is looking to identify three middle school classes to apply to participate in a two-month challenge showcasing how they are doing their part to create a green future.

Middle school teachers have until April 9 to submit their classrooms/projects for consideration, explaining why your project will benefit the environment, how the students will be involved, and a brief timeline of how you plan to accomplish your project before early June.

Then a panel of judges will select three classrooms as our first participants. The three teachers selected will be notified on April 14.

Every entrant will receive free professional development and education materials from the Smithsonian Science Education Center, and the three winning classrooms will be given $5,000 from the contest sponsor, Washington Gas, to aid in completing your project.

All questions below are required for entry.