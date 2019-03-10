WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

TACKLE YOUR TAILGATE CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the TACKLE YOUR TAILGATE (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WUSA9 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Comcast XFINITY, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. on October 3rd, and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on December 15th, 2019 (the “Contest Period”). Enter online by visiting http://ul.ink/NG9G , clicking on the TACKLE YOUR TAILGATE link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions.

IG: Enter through Instagram by posting your tailgate picture and tagging WUSA9. Use the Hashtag #WUSA9Tailgate. Your profile must be public for consideration. Each photo or video submission must be an authentic, original photo or video taken by Contestant identified on the accompanying entry form, and the Contestant must own the copyright in the photo or video submitted (See next paragraph for details). All digital entries should be at the highest resolution possible and edited as the Contestant prefers. Entrants must certify that any individuals of any age shown in the photo or video furnished, have been informed that their photo/image in a video has been entered in a Contest and have no objection to Entrant’s submission and Sponsor’s display and posting of such photo or video for purposes of this Contest. Images must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary cropping. Limit one (1) entry per person. All entries must be received by Sunday-October 27th , Sunday-November 24th and Sunday-December 15th.

By sharing a video/photo with us in a Facebook post, IG Post, comment or message, you agree that:

- You own the video/photo

- TEGNA can use it on all platforms (TV, digital, social)

- TEGNA can use it in news coverage, programming and promotions

- TEGNA can share it with other content partners

- This license is worldwide, perpetual and irrevocable

Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entries by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: creativity, originality and appropriateness to football theme.

Creativity (1 – 5 points)

Originality (1 – 5 points)

Appropriateness to football theme (1 – 5 points)

15pts=Max Total

Judging will conclude within one (1) week(s) after the end of each Contest Period and the contestant with the highest cumulative score will be designated the Winner. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

October 3rd – October 27th (Judging starts October 29th ) $500 gift card prize

October 28th – November 24th (Judging starts November 25th ) $500 gift card prize

November 25th – December 15th (Judging starts December 16th ) $500 gift card prize

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive $500 gift card prize, 1x per month (October/November/December) for the Tailgate Photo/Video Contest (ARV: $500 per month).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about November 1st ,

December 2nd and December 20th at the telephone number, email address and/or U.S. Mail address provided on winner’s entry form. “Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4100 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC 20016 within “forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 5 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. “ Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.”

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.