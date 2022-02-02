Yes, Fairfax Health has made contact tracing policy changes. Here's why

Contact tracers will only follow up on "outbreaks" in group settings

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Contact tracing has been a part of life since the start of the pandemic, with health experts reaching out to close contacts of people who test positive for COVID.

But changes are coming in Fairfax County.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., county contact tracers would not be assigned to every positive case, despite the county still being classified as "high transmission rate," according to the CDC.

So why did the health department make this change and what does it mean moving forward?

Fairfax County Health, on the advice of the state health department, is limiting its investigation of COVID cases. According to the county’s latest guidance, contract tracers will only be assigned to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, health care and other congregate settings like schools.

Dr. Wallin said most outbreaks are occurring among the unvaccinated.

“We still have a long way to go for the 5-11-year olds, and certainly under five as the vaccines are not approved yet," Wallin said. "So those are the age groups where we're seeing the most outbreaks."

According to the Virginia Department of Health, an outbreak is defined as three or more cases. So, the change means Fairfax County Health will only assign contact tracers if three or more children in one classroom contract COVID.

“Individual school districts or schools may still engage in identifying close contacts,” Wallin said.

He also suggests parents should use this VDH flow chart as a guide if a child tests positive or presents with symptoms.

VDH provided three reasons why they made the change now:

According to the CDC, omicron is the most dominant variant Vaccinated people are presenting with mild symptoms The rapid spread is straining the health system

Wallin said the county saw more than 3,000 cases per day in mid-January but the numbers didn’t include at-home tests or those who were asymptomatic.

“So, we could envision that there were thousands and thousands of cases at the peak every single day,” he said.

According to this VDH news release, this policy could change as needed.