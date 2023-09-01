Lawmakers not panicking on debt limit. Yet

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin warned in a letter to Congressional leaders on Friday that the United States would reach it's debt limit on Jan. 19.
"Once the limit is reached," Secretary Yellin writes, "Treasury will need to start taking extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations."
Yellin writes that the "extraordinary measures" would be sufficient to fund the government through early June.
As laid out in her letter, those measures would include the suspension of investments in a number of federal government employee retirement programs.
A congressional staffer tells WUSA9 there is no sense of panic among lawmakers on Capitol Hill and that even if no agreement was reached by Thursday on increasing the debt limit, those retirement accounts would still be funded and invested.
Some Republicans members of Congress have indicated their discomfort with raising the nation's borrowing limit.
“We will pay our creditors and protect the good faith and credit of the U.S., but we will not let politicians bankrupt our country and destroy our children’s future," said House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) in a statement to WUSA9. "No new credit cards until Democrats agree to spending constraints and other fiscal reforms.”
Democrats argue that not raising the debt ceiling would be detrimental and costly.
"Failing to pay the government's bills would cripple the economy and could cause millions of Americans to lose their jobs" said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pennsylvania) in a tweet.
Democrat Bill Foster of Illinois began circulating a "Dear Colleague" letter on Friday encouraging other members to cosponsor his legislation that would completely eliminate the country's debt limit.
Rep. Foster argues that the debt limit is not necessary because the budgeting process dictates whether or not the country operates with a surplus or deficit.
This is a developing story. Check back frequently for more details.