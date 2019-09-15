PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — For those reentering society following incarceration, finding a job might be difficult. Having a criminal background often leads to complications and sometimes results in unemployment.

Jamasee Simms, owner of J. Simms Events and Marketing, is holding a two-day conference with the goal of combating unemployment following incarceration.

The conference "Flip the Script: Rebranding After Incarceration" is dedicated to helping individuals having difficulty finding employment due to having a criminal record.

Alexander Campbell and Kurt Stan were both incarcerated, and are attending the conference.

Participants will learn how to use public relation tools to transform their lives. The conference includes resume building, dress etiquette, rebranding, mock interviews and more.

The conference is in Prince George's County on Oct. 25 and 15, at 9 a.m. Following the conference there will be a job fair of employers willing to hire people with prior criminal records.

According to the conference's website and the Council for Court Excellence, nearly 50 percent of D.C. residents with criminal records are jobless.

"This makes it more likely they will end up back in jail or prison," the website said. "We want to help to break the cycle."

