CLIFTON, Va. -- A man was rescued early Wednesday morning after his car stalled in high water from overnight storms in Clifton, Virginia.

He along with other commuters were traveling on Newton Road when their cars stalled out. One lady said she was following other vehicles that were driving through the flood waters and her car stopped the minute she made to the other side.

A man who was also traveling in those flood waters said his vehicle actually got stuck and he had to wait for a tow truck to pull his car out.

Both of those commuters are safely out of the high water and waiting next to their vehicles. At this point, they are unsure when their cars will start working again.

This is an example of the damage high waters can cause. If you can, please avoid the area.

Other parts of Fairfax County and parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District are experiencing high waters as a result of Tuesday night's storm.

A truck got stuck in high flood waters on Valleyview Road in Prince William County. It's just off of Bristow Road.

In Prince William County, this is Valleyview Road. It’s just off Bristow Road. Truck stuck up to its doors. #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/79dC1VODdX — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) August 1, 2018

