COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Police are investigating after two separate hate bias incidents were reported on the University of Maryland campus.

The first incident happened somewhere between August 30 and September 1 at the Queen Anne's Hall. A student found anti-LGBTQ comments on a couple of whiteboards, police said. Anti-LGBTQ statements were also overheard the following night.

Police said the second incident happened on September 2, around 8:07 p.m. at the La Plata Hall. A swastika was drawn on a whiteboard. It was drawn on the board sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

Both cases are being investigated.

Anyone with information are strongly encouraged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

© 2018 WUSA