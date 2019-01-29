COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A University of Maryland student, who was staying with friends because he was drunk, told police he entered the wrong dorm room at Elkton Hall and then accidentally brushed against a sleeping resident's arm.

An email went out to students on Sunday informing them of a burglary/sex offense that happened in the dorm.

Maryland University Police said that a male student admitted to police on Monday that he was the one who entered the room at Elkton Hall. He told police that he was staying with friends because he was drunk.

According to police the male student left the room to use the bathroom and then went into the wrong room. He went to lay on the floor and used one of the beds to help him down. Police said he then accidentally brushed against the sleeping resident's arm.

Authorities conducted interviews with both the male student and the people he was staying with and the stories align.

Police determined that there was in fact no inappropriate contact between the male and the sleeping resident. The matter is now being handled administratively.