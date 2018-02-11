COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland police say surveillance video confirms a fight between football players on the university's practice field on Tuesday.

The fight between the players turned physical after police say two players got into an argument.

One of the players' injuries were treated by the athletics staff, but the extent of those injuries have not been released. The other player sustained minor injuries, but did not seek medical treatment.

The fight happened on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. on the university's football practice field. On Tuesday, the Maryland Board of Regents announced the reinstatement of head football coach DJ Durkin following an investigation into the football program's alleged toxic environment. On Wednesday, however, the University of Maryland announced that Durkin was fired.

On Thursday, the leader of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents James Brady announced that he would be stepping down from his position, effective immediately.

The decision came after the death of UMD football player Jordan McNair. He was a freshman player who died of a heatstroke after a May practice, under the watch of now departed assistant coach Rick Court.

Police say the fight between the football players is under investigation.

