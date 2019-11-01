COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland Athletic Department is offering two complimentary general admission tickets for federal government employees to their upcoming basketball games.

Saturday, the women's basketball team will play against Michigan at 4:30 p.m. at the XFINITY Center.

The men's team will play against Wisconsin on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

In order to get tickets, federal government employees must show their government ID at the Terrapin Ticket Office, which is located at Gate A. Parking is free and open for Saturday's women's basketball game.

For further information, call 1-800-IM-A-TERP.