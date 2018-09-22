COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Just a few weeks after class got started at the University of Maryland, students living in Elkton Hall are moving out after several reports to staff members about the presence of mold.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have concluded it is necessary to thoroughly clean and remediate every room in the building regardless of whether students have reported an issue in their room," read a statement released to residents.

Students will be relocated to area hotels. The university is working with the school's transportation department to arrange shuttle services.

Parents and students shared photos of the mold covering doors of the dorm rooms and several pairs of shoes in the closet. The students also so say it's appearing on their air conditioning units, beds and blinds.

If any personal items were affected by the mold, the university recommends cleaning it with soap and water, but will not reimburse students for any lost items.

According to the statement, each room will be cleaned on every floor.

The remediation plan:

The remediation of the vacated floors will include:

• Cleaning all room surfaces including walls, floors, doors, and closets, and HEPA vacuuming carpets

• Servicing and cleaning the fan coil unit (air conditioning unit) in the room, including removing the cover, cleaning coils, and changing filters

• Cleaning all furniture surfaces, including inside and underneath drawers

• Cleaning all surfaces in the hallways and bathrooms

If students or parents have any questions, comments or concerns about the mold, they should call the 24-hour service center at 301-314-9675.

University of Maryland’s Dept. of Residence Life, students and parents confirm to me all students will be moved out of Elkton Hall dorms due to widespread mold. I have spoken to 2 students who say they have become sick due to the mold. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/dx5OSvDpZF — Liz Palka (@lizpalka) September 22, 2018

