It was the early morning of April 12th, when University of Maryland junior Faye Barrett, who says she is living and coping with bi-polar disorder, began having an uncontrolled panic attack in her dorm.

She called 9-1-1 and was taken to a hospital where she was evaluated and treated. Doctor’s declared her stable and safe.

But before Barrett’s ride could come pick her up, she received a form e-mail from the university. It said she was banished from her $870 per month dorm room until she could be evaluated by two university officials. The email recommended she find someplace off campus to stay.

Barrett’s tweet about her experience, and the outpouring that followed, lit a fire under a movement to reform mental health and counseling services at the university.

A student group was already demanding an expansion of mental health services after students complained of waiting up to 30-days to get a counseling appointment.

University officials say the demand for mental health services has increased 24 percent in the past three years.

More than 2,100 students sought counseling in the 2016-17 academic year.

As a result, the University has hired 4 new counselors and has promised a review of its policies.

Wait times for a counseling appointment are now down to two weeks, according to university spokesperson Jessica L. Jennings.

Students suffering acute mental health crisis are directed to same-day service or after-hours care using a triage process, Jennings said.

Barrett was readmitted to her dorm shortly after her tweet.

Barrett's sister committed suicide in 2016 at age 13.

