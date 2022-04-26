University of Maryland welcomes back Maryland Day this weekend

Here's everything you need to know about the first Maryland Day celebration in two years.

Maryland Day, an annual tradition since 1999 that welcomes people to celebrate the University of Maryland (UMD) community's achievements, returns in person this Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The university says at least 80,000 people annually attend Maryland Day, which will allow them to participate in multiple family-friendly events and interactive exhibits throughout the campus.

Maryland Day will start at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in College Park on April 30 with free admission and parking.

The University of Maryland announced numerous of activities "to unlock a world of learning, discovery, and exploration," which includes Science and Tech Way, AG Day Avenue, Sports and Rec Row, Art and Design Place, Terp Town, and 2022 Red-White Spring Game.

Maryland Athletics will start off their celebration on Maryland with special events and activities across the campus. First, there will be an autograph session from the men's and women's basketball teams between 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on McKeldin Mall.

Second, at noon, fans can attend the Maryland football team's spring game in the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Then two hours later, around 2:00 p.m., Maryland's baseball team will play against Northwestern at the Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.

Dr. Darryll J. Pines, the president of the university, said he's trilled for the return of Maryland Day to College Park and can't wait to see what 2022 has in store.

The University of Maryland shared on its website that there will be free complimentary Shuttle-UM transportation throughout the campus with buses servicing all main parking lots and garages. Also, there will be free parking at the lot behind the Hotel at the University of Maryland during the event.

As the university waits for the public's arrival this weekend, they will be welcome with the school colors, balloons, and tents at the McKeldin Mall on the campus.

