COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Police are searching for a man who was caught looking through an apartment window at a female student on the UMD campus Tuesday night.

The voyeur incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Rowall Drive near Guilford Drive, police said.

A female student told police that a male was seen looking through an apartment window. Police responded to the area, however were not able to find him.

The University of Maryland Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation. Individuals with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact police at 301-405-3555. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email ttp://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

© 2018 WUSA