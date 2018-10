COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Natural Light beer drinkers, rejoice!

If you live in Maryland, that is.

To celebrate the year the beer was created in 1977, Natural Light is offering a 77-pack of beer.

The limited edition pack will only be offered in College Park, Md.

This is good news for Natural Light lovers in Maryland.

It's unclear how long the limited edition pack will be offered or why the 77-pack will only be sold in College Park.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

© 2018 WUSA