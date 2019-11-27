COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Blow-dry bars are not new, but a new business in College Park promises to offer a different experience for women of all ethnic backgrounds and hair types.

Blow-dry bars, which are often simply referred to simply as dry bars, are typically more convenient and more affordable than going to the hair salon.

Stylists at dry bars do not offer hair coloring or extensive cuts.

A simple Google search for dry bars will yield dozens of options across the DMV, but some women of color in Prince George’s County said they do not always feel welcome in those establishments.

"Some people don’t know what to do with my hair because of the texture," one woman told WUSA9.

Other women shared experiences of going to dry bars and being told the stylists "don’t do black hair."

"It is a huge concern (for) my family, and friends, and anyone who’s been to other blow dry bars because they’ve said that they’re not doing my type of hair," Regina Holbert said.

Holbert created Hair + Space to offer a more inclusive option for all women.

Hair + Space is located at 7338 Baltimore Avenue Suite 101 in College Park, Maryland.

The business was birthed out of Holbert’s own experiences.

"The fact that we’re here in College Park is very intentional," Holbert said.

Holbert graduated from the University of Maryland College Park, and her business sits steps away from the campus.

"The University of Maryland is still a predominantly white university, but there is a lot of diversity here. There was a lot of diversity when I was a student," Holbert recalled. "The community — surrounding community as far as commerce and business were not as diverse."

Holbert remembered having to travel to Silver Spring, Landover, or into the District to get her hair done.

"I was realizing that all of these years later there still isn’t a place near campus or really even in Prince Georges County that caters to all women and all hair types," Holbert explained.

The mother, wife, school counselor, and entrepreneur was inspired to open Hair + Space to help give underserved customers more options.

"I am doing it for the culture by providing an affordable, convenient, luxurious, and on-trend hair styling experience for all women and all hair types," Holbert said.

