Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside in College Park on Wednesday morning.

Prince George's Police Department said in a release they found Ronnie Jacobs, 33, outside with trauma to his upper body in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jacobs did not have a fixed address, and they are working to identify suspect(s) and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4925. If you want to stay anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. PGPD asks that you refer to case number 19-0029869.