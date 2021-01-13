Clarksburg restaurant under investigation after large, mask-less gathering

The video appears to show a violation of Montgomery County's ban on indoor dining.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — The Clarksburg Tavern restaurant in Montgomery County is under investigation by the County's health department after a video emerged of a large indoor gathering, where few people were seen wearing masks.

Montgomery County currently has a ban on indoor dining in effect.

A "USA-themed party" was hosted Tuesday, January 5th at Clarksburg Tavern by Robin Ficker, a Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland.

“A lot of people were eating and drinking. And it was ten minutes," Ficker said to WUSA9 when reached by phone.

"I mean what are we supposed to do? Am I supposed to speak to them out in the cold? If we had stayed in the two tents that the restaurant had. And the restaurant bought as I said another $3,000 tent. If we’d have stayed in there, then there would have been no social distancing at all.”

Montgomery County confirms active investigation involving the Clarksburg Tavern restaurant.

Video & pics purportedly show violation of the County's indoor dining ban.

The restaurant hosted a large party last Tuesday night.

County could take action per @myMCmedia @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1NoLchHzAf — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) January 13, 2021

It's sickening while @robin_ficker and a local restaurant ignore mandates and have maskless events inside... pic.twitter.com/DcmbaW8Y0O — Mike (@mdrunner77) January 10, 2021

WUSA9 reached out to one of the co-owners of Clarksburg Tavern through Facebook messenger.

"No comment," was the reply.

"I wasn’t defying anything," said Ficker when asked about potentially violating the County's order and why he wasn't wearing a mask.

"Because they might be able to understand what I was saying and furthermore there was no one close to me,"

Tuesday, we had an event in support of The Clarksburg Tavern. What an incredible turnout we had with Marylanders who are fed up with not going back to school and back to work. I will be doing plenty more. To me, everyone is essential. pic.twitter.com/MHqKdokNlw — Robin (@robin_ficker) January 7, 2021

"On that night. On a day when more people in this county would die than any other day of the coronavirus. As if any reasonable person or elected official would be swayed by this gathering of people to protest whatever -- why would you do that," asked Clarksburg Resident Joe Hall.

"The fact that it happened in the middle of Clarksburg, in the middle of a pandemic, the night before what happened at the Capital. It's mind-boggling," said Hall.