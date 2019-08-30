WASHINGTON — After over four years, the chilling system at the Farragut North and Dupont Circle Metro stations have been repaired, WMATA said.

The two stations are connected to the same chilling system -- which is over 43 years old, and the oldest in the system.

They haven't been replaced since Metro first opened in 1976.

Metro said the process to replace the chilling system at DuPont Circle and Farragut North was complicated. It required a major excavation that slowed the progress.

In July, WUSA9 measured temperatures in Metro stations.

The train cars at Dupont Circle read to be much cooler than the actual station, showing a temperature of 77 degrees.

Farragut North measured a little lower than Dupont Circle at 91 degrees, but felt about the same. Judiciary Square, which had working chillers, showed a temperature of 86 degrees.

Metro said chillers are only designed to cool down the temperature by about that much, so they're working there and at 94 percent of stations.

Union Station proved to be the hottest, coming in at 97 degrees.

Metro said a leak in a chiller pipe on Amtrak property caused the system to shut down until repairs could begin.

Metro originally anticipated that the system connected to DuPont Circle and Farragut North would be up and running by late July, early August.

