WHITE OAK, Md. — A child has fallen from a ninth-floor balcony in White Oak, Maryland, officials said.

Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue public information officer, said the child fell at the Château Apartments.

The child suffered a "minor traumatic injury," officials said.

The child was originally transported as a priority one trauma.

In September, a two-year-old fell from an 11th story window of a Maryland apartment building.

He was seriously hurt but survived by falling into bushes and ivy just inches from a concrete curb in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue.

"I was scared, too because you never know, the kids, they always want to see outside,” Fatima Hamissou, a resident, said.

She has had some close calls herself. Hamissou lives in the building with her 10-year-old who has come dangerously close to a damaged window screen.

"We always look out the window, but my mom tells me not because the management people took a long time to fix it,” Hamissou's daughter, Marian, said. "It was really ripped and your leg can fit through it."

In fact, we spotted another torn window screen just floors below where the little boy lived.

Police don’t know exactly how the toddler fell or the condition of the windows in his 11th floor apartment, but advise parents to keep their kids away from open windows.

The toddler was transported to Children Hospital where he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

