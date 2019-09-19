MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 16-year-old dog was rescued from a 150-foot storm drain on Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the incident was reported on Greystone Street between Grantham Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Fire officials said the dog was stuck in the drain for hours before crews were called to the scene to perform a rescue.

The dog was reportedly injured as a result of the incident and has since been seen by a veterinarian.

