Fire officials said about 75 firefighters were called out to 4609 Drummond Avenue in Chevy Chase where a two-story house caught fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started in the basement and spread to the top floors and attic.

No one was home when the fire happened.

Update - Drummond Av, off Connecticut Av, CC, large unoccupied 2-sty house, bulk of fire knocked down, significant damage, fire involved bsmt, 1st, 2nd floor & attic, no injuries, ~65 FFs on scene pic.twitter.com/pji7m1tnX0 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 2, 2018

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Fire officials said the fire appears to be accidental and electrical in nature.

