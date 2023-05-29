Chesapeake mass shooting survivor re-files $50M lawsuit against Walmart

In the newly filed lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court, Briana Tyler detailed how she said the shooter targeted her during the November 2022 mass shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One of the survivors of last year's mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart has re-filed her lawsuit against the store, arguing that she was specifically targeted.

A judge gave Briana Tyler a chance to amend it, saying the previous version didn't have enough evidence to keep the case going.

In the newly filed lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court, Tyler, who worked at the Walmart, detailed how she said the shooter targeted her during the November 2022 shooting.

Her lawyer did not include those details in her original lawsuit, which a judge dismissed in April.

Tyler said her shift supervisor started shooting while she and her coworkers sat in the breakroom on November 22. The amended complaint, which was filed May 25, said the shooter looked Tyler in the eyes, pointed his gun at her, and pulled the trigger.

He missed by inches, leaving bullet holes in her jacket, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also claimed the shooter let another co-worker go unharmed.

Tyler alleged once the shooter left the breakroom, he began chasing another employee but once he saw Tyler trying to escape, he stopped again to focus on her.

Tyler spoke with ABC News shortly after the gunman killed six of her colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

"All I kept saying was, 'Don’t trip. Don’t fall. Don’t look back. Just run.' And that’s exactly what I did. I just ran straight for the front door," Tyler said in that interview.

During an April hearing, Walmart’s attorneys said there is no proof Tyler and the shooter had a relationship outside of work that would define the shooting as a “personal attack.” Therefore, they said Tyler’s injuries would only fall under the Workers’ Compensation Act.