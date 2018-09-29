Maryland church learns about its past following discovery of forgotten cemetery

Experts believe Carroll Cemetery was in use through the early 1940s.

After that, Brown-Thomas said many local burials occurred at Mt. Hope Cemetery instead.

Her great grandfather, Charles Henry Brown, a veteran of the United States Colored Troops, was the first person buried at Mt. Hope.

"Absolutely, they're all tied,” said Brown-Thomas of the two cemeteries. “These are probably the children of the individuals that were buried back there [at Carroll].”

Brown-Thomas said she would love to see the Posey site and Carroll Cemetery be designated as an historic site by either the state or county.

Thompson said there has been discussion about possibly placing a monument at the burial site.

“We’ve filed the paperwork with the Maryland Historical Trust so that if there’s ever any development, there’s a trigger to say, ‘Hey, there’s a historic resource here that we need to pay attention to,’” she said.

Reverend Ruby Brown-Thomas stands in front of a portrait of her great grandfather Charles Henry Brown. He was the first person to be buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Meagan Baco works for Preservation Maryland, a non-profit that has been fighting to preserve historic places in the state since 1931.

She called the Posey site a special place. Her organization is working to document it for the future.

“The home still stands [at the site] and we did a very detailed documentation measurement,” she said. “What that means is, if the building is lost, we have baseline documentation of their craftsmanship and the place they called home.”

Baco described the documentation as a quick snapshot of an historic building.

“I’m talking about the molding details, that’s the stuff around the windows and the doors, floor plans and then how the building evolved over time,” she said.

Baco said working with Brown-Thomas and other locals in the Nanjemoy community has made preserving the site even easier.

“It is not all the time that a preservationist shows up and you have this opportunity to work with this diversity of intact resources,” Baco said.

Brown-Thomas said she is thankful for everyone’s help. She said all she wants to do is shed a little light on Nanjemoy’s past.

"[People] need to understand that these individuals paved the way for us,” she said.

© 2018 WUSA