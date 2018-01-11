CHARLES COUNTY, Md. -- On Thursday, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office introduced their latest tool in that fight: the H.O.P.E. Trailer.

Inside the trailer is a simulated bathroom, closet and bedroom to show parents what an addict’s room looks like.

One of the people who donated to this, is a mother who lost her son to a drug overdose on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

RELATED: Narcan to be offered to every public library and YMCA for free

The items she donated include a pair of football cleats that still have dirt on them. She also gave a welding shirt. That shirt is especially important to Stacy Wilson. The grieving mother said it was laying right next to her son, Joel Wilson, when he overdosed.

“…I wanted this to be more meaningful and real. These are real kids that lost their lives,” said Stacy Wilson on why she donated the items.

Powerful

- I just finished touring the ⁦@CCSOMD⁩ ‘s new H.O.P.E. House. They teamed with parents who’ve lost children to drug overdoses, to show everyone what those bedrooms/bathrooms looked like & what the signs are. ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/XCPJLbnRrt — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) November 1, 2018

Just as important is what’s hidden around the cleats and shirt or hidden around the bathroom cabinets.

“I had a parent that came through that lost their child and they saw the electrical caps that are throughout the entire trailer and she said, ‘I saw this in my son’s room and I never thought – I thought it was related to his job and it really was needle caps,” said Amy Young, a mother whose also fighting drug addiction in her family.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and PABA (Parents Affected by Addiction) joined forces to show families what they need to look for if they think their loved one is using.

“Obviously you look in the toilet paper roll and you don’t see anything,” said Lt. Ashley Burroughs, before popping-open the toilet paper roll holder. Inside the spring, is a heroin needle.

Lt. Burroughs said these hiding spots were discovered at actual Charles County crime scenes and overdose locations.

RELATED: State in Crisis: Maryland opioid-related deaths increase nearly 15% in first half of year

“We’ve got to shorten that window up between the time a problem develops and the time its discovered and meaningful intervention takes place,” said Burroughs.

“You know, even if you have kids in elementary school. Get educated,” Marnie Grove.

Grove is with PABA. They believe education is the most important way to stop the drug/opioid epidemic.

Grove’s own son is a recovering addict. She said he’s relapsed three times in his fight to clean-up.

“This is prevention,” Wilson said, “just like you take them to the doctors for prevention. You need to learn so that you can prevent something like this from happening to you. I wish I had this information.”

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said his deputies are starting to see a drop in overdose deaths. The billboard outside the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reads: 77 overdoses, 19 deaths and 52 lives saved.

© 2018 WUSA