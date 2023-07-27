Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in Chantilly

A man died at the scene of the crash in Loudoun County.

CHANTILLY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that left a pedestrian dead early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of John Mosby Highway and Pleasant Valley Road. Police officers responded to the crash scene at 5:46 a.m.

In a statement, police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim until family is notified.

The striking driver remained on scene of the crash while detectives investigated.

The investigation into this deadly crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator M. Lotz at 703-771-1021.